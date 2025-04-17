Falcons expected to take advantage of NFL draft’s deep pool of edge rushers to boost poor pass rush

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are expected to take advantage of the NFL draft’s deep pool of…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are expected to take advantage of the NFL draft’s deep pool of edge rushers even after addressing the need in free agency.

The only question may be if the Falcons will look for pass rush help with the No. 15 overall pick or wait until later in the draft.

The Falcons have only five picks in the draft, including the No. 46 pick in the second round.

Atlanta signed Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million deal to add experience and punch to a pass rush after finishing next to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024. Floyd, 32, had 8 1/2 sacks for San Francisco last season.

The Falcons also signed free-agent defensive end Morgan Fox, who played the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Raheem Morris said the Falcons can’t put too much emphasis on boosting the pass rush.

“I think you can’t have enough edge,” Morris told reporters at the annual league meeting this month. “You know, I think that’s got to be something that you’re always constantly doing. … You play a bunch of different people. You got to get a chance to roll those guys around. You can make the movement you have to make necessarily go out there and try to win matchups. And I think you want to continue to add those guys as much as you can.”

Georgia’s Mykel Williams and Marshall’s Mike Green could be available at No. 15.

Trade talk

The Falcons could have interest in trading down in the first round to add depth to their draft. They currently have picks in the second and fourth rounds before closing their draft with two selections in the seventh round.

Because edge rushers are a strength of the draft, the Falcons could move down in the first round, perhaps for a third-round pick, and still find pass-rush help.

Need

Cornerback also ranks high on the Falcons’ list of needs. A.J. Terrell is set at one cornerback spot, but Atlanta could look for help with one of its first selections.

Atlanta released two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who signed with Chicago. The move opens a spot for 2024 second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro to join David Onyemata at tackle, but Morris noted the Falcons scouted defensive tackles in preparation for the draft.

Safety and tight end also could be positions Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot look to address in the draft.

Neuzil set for full-time role

Morris said the Falcons are comfortable with Ryan Neuzil, who started eight games last season, moving up at center to replace Drew Dalman, who also signed with Chicago.

Quarterback plan

Despite Morris saying the Falcons “feel very strongly” about keeping Kirk Cousins as the backup to starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the coach didn’t rule out trading the veteran. If trading Cousins is the real plan, then drafting a backup for Penix would make sense.

Don’t need

Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier make running back a position of strength. Wide receiver and guard also do not rate as pressing draft needs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.