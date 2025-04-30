Falcons exercise 5th-year option to keep wide receiver Drake London under contract through 2026

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option on wide receiver Drake London’s contract. The…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option on wide receiver Drake London’s contract.

The decision on London, announced by the team on Wednesday, was expected.

When asked following the NFL draft on Saturday about plans for London’s fifth-year option, general manager Terry Fontenot said “We’ll keep those discussions private but you know how we feel about Drake. He’s a stud.”

London was the No. 8 overall pick i n the 2022 draft. He will remain under contract through 2026 with Wednesday’s move.

Through three seasons, London has 241 receptions for 3,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 games, including 48 starts.

London started all 17 games in 2024 and set career highs with team-leading totals of 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.

London became the first Falcons player to have at least 65 catches in each of his first three seasons.

