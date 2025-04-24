Dolphins select Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with No. 13 pick in the NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins addressed their defensive line on Thursday night, selecting Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins addressed their defensive line on Thursday night, selecting Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the 13th pick in the NFL draft.

Miami needed to bolster its defensive front after the departure of veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who in March opted to return to the Arizona Cardinals team that drafted him after playing one season in Miami.

The Dolphins used their top pick to add an experienced and versatile nose tackle who was one of the standouts of Michigan’s national title-winning team two seasons ago and will likely be plugged right in alongside Zach Sieler on Miami’s defensive line.

Grant, a third-team Associated Press All-American this past season, started 12 games with 32 tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks and five pass breakups. He’s exactly the type of huge gap-filler that Miami needs, though general manager Chris Grier said the team views him as more than a run stopper.

“We do think he has the ability to generate (sacks),” Grier said, “And you’ve heard us talk, with the pass rush, it’s not always about sacks. The ability to push the pocket in the middle is a huge thing in the NFL now. And we think he has tremendous work ethic and upside to do that.”

Some had concerns about Grant’s conditioning. He is listed at 331 pounds and has weighed as much as 350. Grier said the Dolphins have no concerns about his weight after speaking with Grant at his Pro Day and keeping in touch since then.

“We did a lot of background studies and information gathering on it and feel very comfortable with him,” Grier said. “And from talking to the people at Michigan, they don’t view it as an issue.”

This is the start of a small revamp for a Miami defense that finished fourth in the NFL last season but will look slightly different next season after losing Campbell and safety Jevon Holland in free agency. Miami is also expected to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey before the start of the 2025 season.

Grant was one of the players that the team was hoping would be available at No. 13 despite fielding some calls about moving back in the round to acquire more picks.

The Dolphins have 10 picks in this year’s draft and a lot of key positions to address.

In addition to defensive tackle, they also need to find as many as two starting cornerbacks and a starting offensive guard. They have to picks on Friday, including the 48th overall selection in the second round and the 98th pick in the third round. Miami will make seven selections on the final day of the draft.

While different draft experts had Miami going with a cornerback or guard with its top pick, the team viewed defensive tackle as a more pressing need, as one of their biggest improvements in 2025 needs to be in the trenches.

“I think (Grant) affects the run game, affects the pass game, affects the pocket,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “You talk about some of the biggest impacts in the National Football League on pass downs is where the line of scrimmage is set, or how much pocket push you can get. … We feel if you can add really good players on the line of scrimmage, if we had the opportunity we were really excited about that, and we jumped on this one with elation.”

