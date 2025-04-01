Defensive lineman Calais Campbell signs with the Arizona Cardinals, set for his 18th NFL season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, returning…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, returning to the franchise that drafted him for his 18th NFL season.

The Cardinals announced the move on Tuesday.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection played his first nine seasons in the league with the Cardinals and was a member of the team that made the Super Bowl in the 2008 season before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 38-year-old Campbell started all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins last season and had 52 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for a loss, five passes defended and a forced fumble. He was an All-Pro for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and has also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.

Campbell’s presence should help improve the Cardinals’ defensive line, which was one of the weaker spots for the team last season. Arizona has made the playoffs just once (2021) over the past nine seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.