Colts hope to add supporting cast in NFL draft for whichever player wins starting QB competition

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Colts signed free agent quarterback Daniel Jones to challenge Anthony Richardson for Indy’s starting job.

Now general manager Chris Ballard is turning his attention to finding help for the winner of the competition.

Ballard spent January’s season-ending news conference laying out an offseason vision to revive a team that has missed the playoffs four straight seasons, and it included a potential road map for next week’s NFL draft.

The focal point next week could center on a strong, deep tight end class that could end Indy’s four-year search for its next big star at the position.

“We didn’t get enough production from them,” Ballard said when asked in January about the play of Indy’s tight ends last season. “They’re excellent blockers, but our inability to control the middle of the field, which we’ve got to be able to do, I’ve got to be able to give (coach) Shane (Steichen) a guy that can really control the middle of the field that teams have to account for and defend. I just haven’t been able to do that.”

The Colts haven’t had anyone quite like that since two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle retired at the end of the 2021 season and are down another player after losing Kylen Granson to Philadelphia.

Team owner Jim Irsay also has made it clear through the years he believes it’s essential to have an impactful player at that position.

This could be the draft where everything finally falls into place for Indy.

After lacking the trade capital to make a deal for No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts in 2021 and watching the Las Vegas Raiders select Brock Bowers two spots ahead of them last season, the Colts may be better positioned to find a solution than years past.

The versatile Tyler Warren of Penn State, last season’s John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s best tight end, and Colston Loveland of Michigan both are considered likely top-20 picks. So one or both could still be available when the Colts pick at No. 14.

Even if they miss out on Warren and Loveland, though, Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green may be the leader of the next wave of athletic tight ends. He also was a Mackey Award finalist after leading the nation with 117 receptions and 1,554 yards last season, breaking Division I single-season marks by a tight end in both categories.

Naturally, Ballard isn’t dropping hints about how he’s leaning.

But if the need and the grade match up, Ballard might not be shy about making the move that could help Jones jump-start his career or give Richardson the kind of security blanket he’s needed over the middle the past two seasons.

“(Our tight ends) are good football players but really having a receiving target that the defense has to prepare for — you’d like to be able to find and get (one),” Ballard said.

Need

While 2021 rushing champ Jonathan Taylor rebounded from two injury-filled seasons with his second Pro Bowl selection and Michael Pittman Jr. continued to be Indy’s No. 1 receiver, the Colts need more consistent playmaking offensively — even with receiver Alec Pierce leading the league at 22.3 yards per catch.

Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell possess the skills to stretch the field, but adding another option to the mix would only help Indy’s starting quarterback.

Indy also may take a running back. Though they signed Kahlil Herbert in free agency, an improved No. 2 runner could help take some of the workload off Taylor, helping him possibly stay healthier and more effective next season.

Don’t need

It’s hard to find an area the Colts couldn’t address after going 17-17 over the past two seasons, including kicker. They released Matt Gay last week two years into a record-breaking four-year deal.

Ballard always looks to add quality on the offensive and defensive lines and losing starting linebacker E.J. Speed to Houston also could prompt a selection there.

And while it might seem Indy wouldn’t take a quarterback, don’t rule out a late-round pick after losing third-stringer Sam Ehlinger to Denver — especially if Ballard adds extra picks through his customary draft weekend deals.

Secondarily

The other glaring weakness last season was Indy’s secondary, which allowed 229.4 yards per game and finished in the bottom quarter of the league’s pass defenses.

Before free agency started, this appeared to be another potential first-round target.

But with seven players at three or fewer NFL seasons on the roster, Indy didn’t need to get younger. It needed veteran help. Ballard thinks he’s plugged those holes in free agency by adding cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Corey Ballentine and safety Camryn Bynum.

