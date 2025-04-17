Chiefs want help along the line in the NFL draft. The question is, offensive or defensive?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The prevailing and not entirely inaccurate sentiment after the Kansas City Chiefs failed in their…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The prevailing and not entirely inaccurate sentiment after the Kansas City Chiefs failed in their attempt at an historic Super Bowl three-peat was that they couldn’t protect Patrick Mahomes from the relentless Philadelphia pass rush.

Often overlooked was the fact that their own pass rush barely laid a finger on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

So as the Chiefs prepare for the NFL draft later this month, and most mock drafts have Kansas City general manager Brett Veach expending one of his four selections in the first three rounds on offensive line help, he could just as likely be shuffling around in an attempt to land someone who can play alongside Chris Jones in the middle of the defensive line.

“Every offseason, it’s offensive line and defensive line,” Veach said. “If you look at how we’ve handled the offseason, we are always investing in the offensive line and defensive line. It’s just some years, you have more numbers to work with than others, and that would probably be a similar challenge this year. Our priority is always on the front first.”

One of the reasons they have some flexibility to address the defensive line first is that the Chiefs already signed offensive tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal in free agency. He’s largely been a backup during his career in San Francisco, but the Chiefs saw something they liked in Moore when he had an opportunity to start five games last season.

Their only notable signing on the opposite side has been veteran Jerry Tillery, who can play defensive tackle or end.

The Chiefs will pick 31st overall on the opening night, then pick three times the following night, because of an extra third-round selection they picked up from Tennessee. They have eight picks in all, thanks to a pair of compensatory selections.

Needs

The Chiefs have a burgeoning star in pass rusher George Karlaftis, they re-signed Charles Omenihu and they’re still hoping for a breakthrough from 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah. But the Chiefs still need help getting after the QB, and that is especially true from the interior of the defensive line, making tackle one of their priorities.

Don’t need

For the first time in a while, the Chiefs may not be desperate to add a wide receiver. They have Rashee Rice coming back from a knee injury, Xavier Worthy coming off a breakout rookie season, and they re-signed Marquise Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster to provide a veteran presence. If anything, they could add some depth in the later rounds.

What about offensive line?

Moore and veteran Jawaan Taylor are the starting offensive tackles heading into camp, but neither are long-term solutions. The Chiefs tried to shore up the position last year, but second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia may be headed to guard.

And linebacker?

The Chiefs signed Nick Bolton to a long-term contract, which means a veteran linebacker group returns intact. Drue Tranquill is dependable and Leo Chenal proved he can handle a big workload, so the Chiefs appear set at that position.

Looking long term

Travis Kelce is entering his 13th season, and while they have Noah Gray signed to a long-term deal and Jared Wiley has potential, they could be looking for another tight end that they could develop this season.

In the backfield, the Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell and brought back Kareem Hunt to play alongside Isiah Pacheco. But all three of the running backs have limitations and none is under contract beyond this season.

