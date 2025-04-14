Browns sign defensive lineman Julian Okwara

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Julian Okwara on Monday. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Julian Okwara on Monday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Okwara will be in his sixth season in 2025. He was with the Arizona Cardinals last season with 18 tackles and one sack in 13 games.

Okwara was selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Notre Dame. His best season was in 2021, when he had 27 tackles and five sacks.

He is the second defensive lineman the Browns have added in free agency. The other was Joe Tryon-Shoyinka during the first week.

Cleveland could continue to add to its defensive line room during the upcoming NFL draft. Penn State’s Abdul Carter is one of the players the Browns are looking at with the second overall pick.

