CHICAGO (AP) — Already one of the league’s big winners this offseason, the Chicago Bears hope to land a few more playmakers in the NFL draft.

They own seven picks, starting with the No. 10 overall selection, and still have needs on both sides of the ball.

The Bears landed the big name on the coaching market when they hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to replace the fired Matt Eberflus.

General manager Ryan Poles overhauled the offensive line, hoping to give last year’s No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams the protection he needs after getting sacked a franchise-record and league-leading 68 times. He landed two-time All-Pro guard and four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Thuney in a trade with Kansas City and acquired former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams. He signed center Drew Dalman, too.

Poles also addressed a shaky defensive line, adding two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.

Then again, the Bears are no strangers to winning the offseason. They did it a year ago, though they’d just as soon forget how things went once the games began.

Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12, lost 10 in a row before winning the finale at Green Bay and fired Eberflus along the way.

Pick ’em

Chicago has three picks in the top 41, including two second-rounders (39, 41). The Bears have one each in the third (72) and fifth (148) rounds and two in the seventh (233, 240).

Need

When it comes to the No. 10 pick, the Bears could go for an offensive or defensive lineman, a running back, a tight end or a cornerback. There are cases to be made for each.

It’s hard to argue they still need help on the offensive line even with the moves they already made. The 32-year-old Thuney — who won two Super Bowls with New England and two more with the Chiefs — has an expiring contract. Left tackle Braxton Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal and coming off ankle surgery.

LSU guard/tackle Will Campbell could be the answer if he’s available at No. 10 — a big if. Texas’ Kelvin Banks could be a possibility, too.

Don’t need

The Bears don’t need a quarterback. They added a veteran to go with Williams and Tyson Bagent when they signed Case Keenum.

On edge

The Bears could still use some help on the edge for Montez Sweat, even with the signing of Odeyingbo, who had 16 1/2 sacks in four seasons in Indianapolis.

If the Bears go for an edge rusher with their first pick, Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart and Penn State’s Abdul Carter could be possibilities depending on whether they stay at No. 10 or trade up. Then again, there is depth at the position in this draft.

The Bears tied for 16th in the league last season with 40 sacks.

Tight end

Though the Bears already have a productive tight end in Cole Kmet, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they took Penn State’s Tyler Warren with their first pick if he’s available. Johnson liked to use two tight ends in Detroit. Warren set a school record with 104 receptions last season, and his 1,233 yards were the most by a Nittany Lions tight end.

