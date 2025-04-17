After upgrading defense in free agency, Panthers left with more options entering NFL draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason in dire need of upgrading the NFL’s worst defense. General…

General manager Dan Morgan aggressively attacked those shortcomings in the first few days of free agency, spending nearly a quarter-billion dollars of owner David Tepper’s money by signing defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, linebackers Pat Jones II and Christian Rozeboom, and safety Tre’Von Moehrig and re-signing cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

The moves give the Panthers more flexibility entering the NFL draft, where they have the No. 8 overall pick.

So if Morgan wants to pivot from the team’s obvious needs on the defense to take a wide receiver such as Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan or Texas’ Matthew Golden, or fill a long-time team need at tight end with the likes of Michigan’s Colston Loveland he can.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that will happen, even though the Panthers have spent their top two draft picks on offense the past two years.

Morgan, who will be overseeing his second draft in Carolina, knows the Panthers need as much depth as possible on defense after allowing a league-worst 31.4 points and 179.8 yards rushing per game in 2024.

That, and a slow start to the season for second-year quarterback Bryce Young, resulted in the Panthers finishing 5-12 and failing to make the postseason for the seventh straight season.

If the Panthers go defense, edge rusher Jalon Walker from Georgia could give their pass rush a needed boost.

Carolina had just 32 sacks last season, tied for third fewest in the league.

There could also be potential help available at linebacker with Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell or cornerback with Texas’ Jahdae Barron.

Stockpile of picks

Don’t be surprised if Morgan does a little wheeling and dealing on Day 2 of the draft.

The Panthers have one pick in both the second and third rounds on Friday night, but they also have two selections in the fourth round and three in the fifth, which could enable Morgan to package some picks and move back up into the second or third rounds.

Bulking up the lines

Morgan made it clear at the NFL combine that the Panthers need to improve up front on both sides of the ball — not unlike the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Carolina invested more big money in guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in 2024 and re-signed center Austin Corbett earlier this offseason to shore up the offensive line. The defensive line, even with the free agent additions, is an area the Panthers may look to improve in the draft.

“You have to win the line of scrimmage,” Morgan said. “You have to be bigger, you have to be tougher, you have to be more physical — and that’s what we’re looking to do around here. We’re looking to build that defensive line like we built the offensive line last season. Give the fans a good product on the field, give us a good product on the field.”

Need

Edge rusher, cornerback and linebacker are all areas of need on defense, while wide receiver and tight end could be targets on offense.

Don’t need

The Panthers seem content with the maturation and growth of Young and they re-signed veteran Andy Dalton, so quarterback is off the table. Running back is also not an area of need either after signing free agent Rico Dowdle from the Dallas Cowboys to back up Chuba Hubbard. Also last year’s second-round pick Jonathan Brooks is expected back midseason after a knee injury. The starting offensive line appears set, although the team could look for an eventual replacement for left tackle.

Pick ’em

The Panthers seem enamored with Walker, a 6-foot-1, 243-pound edge rusher who would bring versatility to the team’s 3-4 defensive scheme.

