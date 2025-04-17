After frugal free agency approach, Dolphins have a lot of holes to fill in the NFL draft

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier took a conservative approach to free agency this year. With limited salary cap space, Grier…

With limited salary cap space, Grier doled out modest, team-friendly contracts to a few complementary players the Dolphins hope can contribute to a swift turnaround in 2025.

That leaves a lot of heavy lifting needing to be done with the Dolphins’ 10 picks in the NFL draft. They have the No. 13 overall pick, second and third-rounders, and they’ll make seven selections on the final day of the draft.

“We’re going to need NFL-ready players,” Grier said. “There’s no ‘Hey, let’s hope this guy’s ready.’ These guys are going to be forced in to play. We have to be right on the person and character of the guys that we bring here.”

The Dolphins fell way short of expectations in 2024, going 8-9 and missing the playoffs, and their offense took a noticeable step back from their 2023 group that led the NFL in yards.

Many of Miami’s offensive inefficiencies were because of its offensive line, which Grier has addressed in free agency but will need to bolster in the draft.

Behind-the-scenes culture problems such as player tardiness were also an issue.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that will be addressed among the players on the roster, and the goal in the draft is to bring in players to fit a new culture of accountability he’s trying to institute.

“We’re trying to get the right guys to develop as professionals,” McDaniel said, “and their core value has to be team football, football-winning and they really have to get joy out of that. That was a component that was consistent among the different personalities we drafted last year; all of these guys were living and breathing football.”

Cornerback has swiftly become one of Miami’s biggest areas of need after Grier said the team is exploring trade options for All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. If Ramsey departs, that would leave Miami needing to fill two starting cornerback slots after releasing Kendall Fuller, who started 11 games in 2024.

On the offensive line, Miami signed James Daniels in March to start at one of its guard spots, but needs a starter on the other side.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who played on a one-year contract in Miami last season, signed with the Cardinals this month, so the Dolphins will likely use one of their early picks to add a capable starter to pair with veteran Zach Sieler.

The Dolphins selected a running back in each of the past two drafts, so it would be a surprise if they take one again this year with so many other holes. Their primary backs in 2025 will be De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, and they also signed veteran Alexander Mattison last month.

Despite a series of off-the-field issues involving Tyreek Hill, Grier said the Dolphins have no plans to trade him. Grier would be open to a trade “if someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks,” but no team has called him about the star wide receiver.

Earlier this month, Hill and his wife were involved in a domestic dispute at their South Florida high-rise condominium, though no charges were filed, according to a police report.

Receiver isn’t necessarily a draft need, but Miami may consider it if a trade for Hill materializes, though Grier said his understanding is that Hill wants to stay in Miami.

If the Dolphins move on from Hill, Jaylen Waddle would take over as Tua Tagovailoa’s No. 1 receiver, with Malik Washington and free agent signing Nick Westbrook-Ikhine after him.

This position was one that the Dolphins had to address this offseason. Miami was forced to shuffle three backups in and out of the starting lineup last season for the injured Tagovailoa, with little success.

After Grier emphasized that the backup quarterback position would be a focus, the Dolphins got their No. 2 quarterback pretty early in free agency, signing former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Dolphins still need a No. 3 quarterback, but with so many other pressing roster needs, they likely won’t go for a quarterback until the later rounds.

