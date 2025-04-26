Addressing offensive skill positions was emphasis for Chargers in NFL draft

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers figured out their defense in coach Jim Harbaugh’s first season, but…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers figured out their defense in coach Jim Harbaugh’s first season, but the offense was a work in progress.

The needs on that side of the ball were evident throughout the three days of the NFL draft, bringing in four skill position players among their first six selections, starting with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick.

General manager Joe Hortiz said it wasn’t intentional that their draft played out so heavy toward the offense.

“You want to keep it balanced, you do,” Horitz said Saturday. “But the board, you got to follow the board. You can’t (be like), ‘Oh, we got to take a defensive player because we haven’t done that’ while you have better offensive players sticking out that can help us. So you just take the best players. It’s not always going to be balanced.”

The Chargers were 11th in points per game (23.6) last season. However, a good deal of that success happened because of a stout defense which helped create short fields. In the wild-card round loss to the Houston Texans, Los Angeles’ lack of playmakers around quarterback Justin Herbert was exposed.

In addition to Hampton, they also brought in wide receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith and tight end Oronde Gadsden II, who started his college career at Syracuse as a wideout and is the son of former Miami Dolphins receiver Oronde Gadsden.

“We added speed, we added toughness, even at the receiver position, at the tight end position, certainly at the running back position,” assistant general manager Chad Alexander said. “Those guys are going to come in and help us as offensive players, so just really excited about being able to add those guys.”

Second-round spark?

The Chargers struck gold by drafting wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round last year and will be hoping Harris can repeat the feat after being selected No. 55 overall on Friday. McConkey set team rookie records in catches (82) and receiving yards (1,149) working out of the slot, but a lack of capable options outside the numbers limited what Herbert could do. Harris could be that missing piece at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He had 114 receptions for 2,015 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons at Mississippi after starting his college career at Louisiana Tech, with Harbaugh singling out Harris’ route-running as a strength.

Man in the middle

Addressing the interior defensive line was going to be an emphasis long before the Las Vegas Raiders took Boise State star runner Ashton Jeanty in the first round, potentially giving the Chargers a third capable rushing game to contend with in the AFC West. Third-round pick Jamaree Caldwell showed a variety of skills in defending the run as a three-technique at Houston for two years before playing nose tackle at Oregon last season, and the Chargers will need him to help plug up the middle after losing starter Poona Ford in free agency.

For the future

With Khalil Mack returning for another season, the Chargers are set at edge rusher for the short term with the three-time All-Pro, another steady veteran in Bud Dupree, and productive youngster Tuli Tuipulotu despite releasing Joey Bosa in March.

Kyle Kennard, their fourth-round selection from South Carolina, could be part of the succession plan after Mack while also offering some production in obvious passing situations this fall. He had 26 1/2 sacks in his final two collegiate seasons for Georgia Tech and the Gamecocks, but likely will need some time to become more a well-rounded defender. Kennard should also fit in on special teams immediately.

Inside out

The interior offensive line was the last glaring need for the Chargers as they worked through the third day of the draft, and Pittsburgh’s Branson Taylor will be in the mix after being taken in the sixth round. Although he primarily played left tackle for the Panthers, Los Angeles expects Taylor to start his career at guard. If Zion Johnson gets a look at center, Taylor could be an option to take over at left guard.

