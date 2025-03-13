Vikings bring in Javon Hargrave to further bolster defensive front, bring back safety Harrison Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings made another major move on interior redesign by agreeing to terms Wednesday with two-time…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings made another major move on interior redesign by agreeing to terms Wednesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, and they shored up their secondary by bringing back safety Harrison Smith for a 14th season.

Hargrave was released by the San Francisco 49ers after playing in only three games for them in 2024 because of a torn triceps that required surgery. He’ll get a two-year, $30 million contract with $19 million guaranteed, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Smith agreed to a restructured contract after putting off retirement for at least one more season, the Vikings announced.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Hargrave, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 in the third round out of South Carolina State, has blossomed into one of the NFL’s best interior pass rushers. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and had a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 for the NFC champions before departing for the 49ers, with whom he returned to the Super Bowl during a seven-sack season.

Hargrave will join fellow newcomer Jonathan Allen, who was released by the Washington Commanders and agreed Tuesday to a contract that guarantees him more than $31 million over the next two years. The Vikings also have Harrison Phillips, one of their most reliable and durable players over the past three seasons, atop their depth chart on the defensive line.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores loves to play with a variety of unorthodox alignments and blitz calls, and a front that features edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard with some combination of Allen, Hargrave and Phillips between them presents a vast amount of intelligence, experience, force and speed.

The key will be keeping them healthy. Allen is also coming off a major injury, having missed nine games last year with a torn pectoral muscle before returning for the run to the NFC championship game. Van Ginkel and Greenard were also targeted by the Vikings in 2024 as value signings in part because of past injury history.

As the new league year began Wednesday, allowing teams to announce their contract agreements from the past two days, the Vikings confirmed deals with center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries for the interior upgrades on offense. Kelly and Fries are also coming off injuries that shortened their 2024 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

For the secondary, the Vikings reached agreements to bring in cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and re-sign cornerback Byron Murphy. They also announced a deal Wednesday with cornerback Tavierre Thomas, a veteran who could provide depth and special teams contributions after playing in all 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. The Vikings are his fifth team.

Smith will have a new partner in the back end after Cam Bynum departed for the Indianapolis Colts. Josh Metellus, who played a hybrid role that looked more like a linebacker, is a natural safety. Theo Jackson also agreed to a new contract and will be in line for more playing time.

