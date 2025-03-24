Titans sign Joey Slye as new kicker, replacing Nick Folk after 2 seasons

The Tennessee Titans have signed six-year veteran Joey Slye as their new kicker, choosing not to bring back 40-year-old Nick Folk for a third season.

Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye kicks a field goal from the hold of Tress Way in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Titans announced the deal Monday.

Slye has big shoes to fill with Folk leading the NFL in field goal percentage in each of the past two seasons making 96.7% of his kicks in 2023 and 95.5% in 2024. But Folk, who turns 41 in November, missed three games as the Titans went 3-14 last season.

Slye turns 29 on April 10. After playing at Virginia Tech, Slye started in the NFL in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers. In 2021, he kicked for three different teams starting with three games for the Houston Texans, three more with San Francisco and six with Washington. He made a career-long 63-yard field goal last season for New England and a 61-yarder in 2023 for Washington.

He has made 81.7% of his field-goal attempts for his career. Slye made 26 of his 41 attempts from 50 yards and out last season, missing only one extra-point attempt. Folk played 15 seasons with five teams.

The Titans already have changed punters, signing 17-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowler Johnny Hekker for Ryan Stonehouse, a former undrafted free agent who turned in the top two single-season gross punting averages in NFL history. Stonehouse also was first with a 52.2-yard average between 2022-24. Bringing in Hekker reunites him with new special teams coordinator John Fassel.

Tennessee also claimed linebacker Curtis Jacobs off waivers from New England.

