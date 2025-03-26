Titans add another journeyman QB in Tim Boyle, sign WR James Proche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans now have a second journeyman quarterback on the roster, signing Tim Boyle to…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans now have a second journeyman quarterback on the roster, signing Tim Boyle to join Brandon Allen and Will Levis on the roster.

The Titans also announced Wednesday the signing of wide receiver James Proche.

Boyle, 30, has started five of his 23 career games over seven NFL seasons. The Titans will be his seventh team after he appeared in three games with Green Bay in 2019 when Chad Brinker, now the Titans president of football operations, worked in the Packers’ front office. The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Boyle originally joined the Packers as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and spent three seasons there.

He is 141 of 233 for 1,210 yards with five touchdowns and 13 interceptions for his career. He spent 2021 with Detroit, 2022 with Chicago, 2023 with the New York Jets and split time in 2024 with Miami and the New York Giants. Boyle started his career starting 19 of 36 games at Connecticut and Eastern Kentucky in college.

Proche has started one of 62 career games with 28 catches for 299 yards, and he also has returned 68 punts for 591 yards. Baltimore drafted him in the sixth round in 2020, and Proche spent three seasons with the Ravens. The native of Dallas, Texas, spent 2023 and 2024 with Cleveland.

