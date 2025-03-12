Tight end Evan Engram and Broncos agree on 2-year, $23 million deal, AP source says

Tight end Evan Engram and the Denver Broncos have agreed on a two-year, $23 million contract, a person with knowledge…

Tight end Evan Engram and the Denver Broncos have agreed on a two-year, $23 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move, said Engram’s deal includes $16.5 million guaranteed.

Engram, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, had 47 catches for 365 yards and a touchdown last season with Jacksonville. He caught 114 passes in 2023.

A first-round pick by the Giants in 2017, Engram has 496 receptions for 4,922 yards and 25 TDs in eight seasons — five with New York and three with Jacksonville.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.