Tennessee Titans release cornerback Chidobe Awuzie after 1 season with the team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans released Chidobe Awuzie on Saturday after signing the veteran cornerback to a three-year contract last spring.

Awuzie was guaranteed $23 million in the deal that could have netted him up to $36 million as the Titans spent big in 2024 trying to plug major holes, especially in their secondary.

According to Spotrac.com, Awuzie got $19 million at signing. His release avoids the $3.98 million guaranteed on the fifth day of the new league year, which is Sunday.

The 29-year-old Awuzie spent three seasons in Cincinnati before moving to Tennessee to play for former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in his first season as Titans coach.

He didn’t help much.

Awuzie started only seven of his eight games in his eighth NFL season with his third team. He finished with one interception, four passes defended, a forced fumble and 26 tackles. He was put on injured reserve Sept. 27 and missed nine games before returning.

New general manager Mike Borgonzi and the Titans also released veteran linebacker Harold Landry III on March 7 as a salary cap move. The Titans’ longest-tenured player with one Pro Bowl had been due to count $24.1 million against the cap.

Landry then signed with New England, rejoining coach Mike Vrabel. ___

