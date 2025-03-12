Steelers sign former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay to 1-year deal, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Slay is heading to the other side of Pennsylvania. The veteran cornerback, who won a Super…

The veteran cornerback, who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last month, is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not made public.

The Eagles released the six-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday when the new league year began. Slay quickly bolted to Pittsburgh, where he will reunite with Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. The two spent four years together with the Detroit Lions when Austin served as Detroit’s defensive coordinator from 2014-17.

The 34-year-old Slay joins a young defensive back group that includes third-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice, a rookie last season. The Steelers were in the market to add a cornerback or two after Donte Jackson, who led Pittsburgh with five interceptions in 2024, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Slay has 28 interceptions and led the league with eight picks in 2017. He did not have an interception in 14 games in 2024, the first time since his rookie season he failed to pick off at least one pass.

