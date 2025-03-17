Steelers bring back wide receivers Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek are back for another go-around with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers re-signed…

The Steelers re-signed both veteran wide receivers on Monday. Miller agreed to a one-year contract. Skowronek’s deal is for two seasons.

Both receivers were minor role players for Pittsburgh in 2024. Skowronek caught five passes for 69 yards while becoming a fixture on special teams. Miller also caught five passes for 69 yards, though he bounced between the 53-man roster and the practice squad at the end of the season.

Miller and Skowronek return to a receiver group that will have a new look in 2025 after the Steelers traded for two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf and signed him to a five-year contract. Pittsburgh also expects Roman Wilson to take a step forward after he didn’t play in a single game during his rookie season because of injury.

While there appears to be some level of continuity at receiver, the team remains in a bit of a holding pattern at quarterback. The Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph on a two-year deal last week and have former Miami Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson on the roster but are still waiting to add another veteran.

Pittsburgh has been in contact with Aaron Rodgers, though the four-time NFL MVP appears to be in no hurry to decide where, or even if, he wants to play in 2025.

