Saints retain Chase Young and add Davon Godchaux in moves aimed at shoring up their defensive line

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Chase Young have agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $57 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Monday night because the extension has not been announced.

Young, who’ll be 26 next season, is a former Ohio State star drafted second overall in 2020 by Washington. He appeared in all 17 games last season, his first with New Orleans, and had 5 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Now he’ll be part of a new defense under first-year coach Kellen Moore and recently hired defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

The Chase extension was one of two significant moves the Saints made in an effort to shore up their defensive front.

New Orleans also agreed to send the New England Patriots a 2026 late-round draft pick in exchange for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Godchaux, who has started all but one game for the Patriots the past four seasons, is a Louisiana native and former LSU player.

“Davon is very excited to go back home and play in Louisiana,” said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. “It’s a dream come true for him to be a Saint.”

The 30-year-old, eight-year veteran has two seasons remaining on his current contract.

The Saints allowed 141.4 yards rushing per game last season, which ranked second worst in the NFL.

