Saints add cornerback Justin Reid, AP source says, and agree to deal with tight end Juwan Johnson

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Justin Reid have agreed to the…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Justin Reid have agreed to the terms of a three-year, free-agent contract worth about $31.5 million, a person familiar with the situation said.

The Saints also signed tight end Juwan Johnson to a three-year, $30.75 million extension that could grow to $34.5 million with incentives, agent AJ Vaynerchuk said.

The person who spoke to The Associated Press about Reid’s contract did so on condition of anonymity because it has not been formalized or announced yet.

Reid is a Louisiana native, former Stanford player and seven-year NFL veteran who spent his first four pro seasons with Houston and past three with Kansas City.

Reid appeared in three straight Super Bowls with Kansas City, winning two in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before his Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in their title game last month in New Orleans.

New Orleans’ acquisition of Reid — who has 10 interceptions, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career — comes a day after former Saints starting cornerback Paulson Adebo agreed to a free-agent deal with the New York Giants.

Johnson entered the NFL as a receiver with New Orleans in 2020 and was converted into a tight end in 2022, when he caught a career-best seven touchdown passes.

Johnson has played in 67 games with 34 starts. He has 1,622 yards and 18 TDs receiving.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.