Raiders sign free agent linebacker Devin White to a 1-year deal

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders added more help at linebacker, signing unrestricted free agent Devin White to a one-year contract on Monday.

White was a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2019 and spent last season with Philadelphia and Houston, recording 19 tackles in seven games with the Texans. White had spent the offseason and first month of the season with the Eagles before getting cut.

White had his greatest success with the Buccaneers after being picked fifth overall, one spot after the Raiders drafted defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell.

White was a second-team All-Pro in his second season in Tampa Bay when he helped the Bucs go on to win the Super Bowl against Kansas City. White had a career-high three sacks that season in a win over the Raiders.

He had 38 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in three playoff games that season. White is one of three players since at least 1991 with multiple fumble recoveries and interceptions in the same postseason, with Zack Baun doing it last season for Philadelphia and David Macklin in 2003 for Indianapolis.

White made the Pro Bowl in 2021 but his struggles in coverage led to his departure from Tampa Bay following the 2023 season.

White has played in 83 career games with 585 total tackles, 23 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, 64 quarterback hits, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 21 passes defensed.

The Raiders lost linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo in free agency but have signed White and Elandon Roberts to fill those roles.

