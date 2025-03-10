Raiders agree to re-sign DE Malcolm Koonce to 1-year, $12 million deal, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders reached an agreement to re-sign defensive end Malcolm Koonce to a one-year,…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders reached an agreement to re-sign defensive end Malcolm Koonce to a one-year, $12 million deal, a person with knowledge of the contract said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the agreement.

Koonce was supposed to line up opposite Maxx Crosby last season, but he tore his ACL before the season.

The year before, Koonce ended the season with six sacks in his final four games, sparking hope that he and Crosby would form a strong pass-rushing tandem. But the fact that Koonce had success over a limited number of games also brought into question whether it was too short of a sample size.

Now, barring another injury, he will have the chance to prove that wasn’t an aberration.

