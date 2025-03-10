Deals for QBs Darnold and Fields, pass rushers Williams and Sweat highlight start of NFL free agency

The NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles are losing two of their defensive disruptors who pressured Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.…

The NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles are losing two of their defensive disruptors who pressured Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams agreed to a deal with New England worth $26 million annually and edge rusher Josh Sweat is heading to the Arizona Cardinals on a four-year, $76.4 million contract, people with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press.

Williams and Sweat combined for 4 1/2 sacks, four quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Eagles’ 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The NFL’s 52-hour legal tampering period arrived Monday with a slew of stars getting big contracts following a weekend flurry that featured league MVP Josh Allen’s record-setting $330 million extension and Myles Garrett set to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in history.

The QB carousel kept turning Monday with the Seattle Seahawks grabbing Sam Darnold (three years, $100.5 million) following his bounce-back season in Minnesota and Justin Fields landing with the New York Jets ($40 million over two years) to replace Aaron Rodgers.

The terms of the deals are all according to people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because teams generally don’t announce contract terms and the deals can’t be signed until Wednesday.

Among the other headliners were Carolina Panthers star Jaycee Horn, who became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with a four-year, $100 million deal that includes $70 million guaranteed. The Panthers also agreed to terms with Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig on a three-year, $51 million contract.

Along with Williams, the Patriots also agreed to contracts with linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

The Washington Commanders made two big splashes, agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (three years, $45 million) and acquiring standout offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Highest paid

Allen’s deal includes $250 million guaranteed. That’s an NFL record regardless of position. Meanwhile, Garrett is staying in Cleveland after the Browns gave him a record four-year contract extension that makes the four-time All-Pro edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Garrett’s deal includes $122.8 million guaranteed, an average annual salary of $40 million with a total value of $204.8 million. Garrett, the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, had asked for a trade last month, but the Browns were adamant about keeping the 29-year-old star in Cleveland.

Quarterback carousel

Darnold went 14-3 in Minnesota before ending the season with back-to-back duds that contributed to the decision by the Vikings to let Darnold hit the open market and turn the team over to J.J. McCarthy, who was drafted 10th overall last year.

Aside from Darnold, who is heading to his fourth team in four seasons and his fifth franchise overall, two other veteran QBs are among the most intriguing names on the market: Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers isn’t technically a free agent, but the Jets said they’re going to release him this week following a disappointing two-year stint in the Meadowlands.

A torn Achilles tendon ended Rodgers’ 2023 season after a handful of snaps and he went 5-12 last year, coming nowhere near the 9-7 mark another former Packers great, Brett Favre, posted with the Jets in 2008 before a rebound season with Minnesota.

Rodgers hopes to land somewhere so he can have a similar bounce-back at age 41, and so does Wilson, who lost his last five starts for Pittsburgh last season.

Since leaving Seattle for Denver in 2022, Wilson is 17-25.

Seattle’s move for Darnold came three days after the Seahawks agreed to a deal to send Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round draft pick. The Seahawks are undergoing major changes on offense, having also agreed to trade star receiver D.K. Metcalf to Pittsburgh for a second-round pick and having cut receiver Tyler Lockett.

Among backup QBs staying put are Jarrett Stidham, who agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal to serve as Bo Nix’s No. 2 in Denver, and Jimmy Garoppolo, who is staying with the Rams to back up Matthew Stafford.

Well-traveled

Two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick is on the move again, this time to Tampa Bay, where he’ll make $14 million in 2025 with $12 million guaranteed.

Before a holdout ruined his 2024 season with the Jets, Reddick had 27 sacks in two seasons in Philadelphia. He also had double-digit sacks for Arizona in 2020 and Carolina in 2021. The Buccaneers are his fifth team in nine seasons.

Other deals

— The Bucs agreed to re-sign Chris Godwin, who is returning from a gruesome ankle injury, for $66 million ($44 million guaranteed) over three years. The 29-year-old had 50 catches for 576 yards in seven games last season.

— The Denver Broncos bolstered their stellar defense, agreeing to keep run-stuffer D.J. Jones (three years, $39 million) and to sign former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (three years, $45 million).

— The Seahawks kept one of their own potential free agents, signing defensive tackle Jarran Reed to a multi-year deal. The 32-year-old Reed played all 17 games last season, recording 4 1/2 sacks. He has 38 1/2 career sacks in nine seasons with Seattle, Kansas City and Green Bay.

— The Green Bay Packers shored up their cornerback depth by signing Nate Hobbs away from the Las Vegas Raiders. Hobbs agreed to terms on a four-year, $48 million contract that includes $16 million guaranteed.

— Jacksonville agreed to deals with several players, including a starting center to replace retired veteran Mitch Morse. The Jaguars agreed to sign Tampa Bay center Robert Hainsey to a three-year, $21 million contract that includes $13 million guaranteed. Another addition by Jacksonville was Washington receiver Dyami Brown, who agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. And the Jaguars agreed with Dallas nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a three-year deal worth $30 million.

— The 49ers added a backup tight end, agreeing to a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million with $11 million guaranteed with former Jaguar Luke Farrell.

— The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have reached multi-year extensions with center Bradley Bozeman and punter J.K. Scott.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

