New Falcons edge rusher Leonard Floyd says ‘the more the merrier’ if more help comes in NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — For the second consecutive year, it’s possible the Atlanta Falcons will focus on the same position with their biggest offseason signing and their first-round draft pick.

If so, Leonard Floyd would not mind at all.

Floyd said Tuesday he looks at pass rush as a team effort and added he would welcome more help coming in the NFL draft.

The Falcons agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with Floyd on March 11, soon after Floyd was released by the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons announced the signing of the edge rusher on March 13.

One year ago, the Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal and then shocked many observers by making quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the No. 8 overall pick of the draft.

Penix became the starter late last season after Cousins faded badly, unable to avoid interceptions after leading the team to a 6-3 start.

The Falcons finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Falcons, even after signing Floyd, again address their pass rush with their No. 15 overall pick in the NFL draft on April 24.

Floyd, addressing reporters on Tuesday for the first time at the Falcons practice facility, said he would celebrate having more pass rush help come in the draft.

“I mean I’ll be happy, you know?” Floyd said. “To me, pass rush is like having a basketball team. You want to have a rotation, you want to have players that can come and do their thing. And other players that can come in and do their thing. … So the more the merrier, for sure.”

Floyd, 32, was second on the 49ers with 8 1/2 sacks last season. The Falcons are hoping for similar or even better production from the Atlanta native after ranking next to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024.

Floyd has 66 1/2 sacks, including a combined 48 in the past five seasons. Floyd was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2016 after a standout college career at the University of Georgia.

Floyd is celebrating his return to his home state, where he has maintained his offseason home, as well as his reunion with Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

Floyd played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020-22, including two seasons with Morris as the defensive coordinator.

“He’s more than a coach,” Floyd said. “He’s like a brother, a father. You know, he’s a great person, great guy to be around and I look forward to playing for him.”

Floyd said the connection to Morris made his decision to sign with Atlanta “a very easy yes because I knew the type of coach he is, and I know what he expects his players to bring on game day.”

Defense has been an offseason focus for Atlanta, which also has signed linebacker Divine Deablo, defensive lineman Morgan Fox and safety Jordan Fuller.

The addition of Floyd was the biggest headline so far.

“This is a great opportunity for me to come in and do what I do best,” Floyd said, adding that sacking the quarterback is “what I’m here for.”

