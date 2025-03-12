Lions add run-stuffing DT Roy Lopez with $4.65 million, one-year agreement, AP source says

The Detroit Lions and run-stuffing defensive tackle Roy Lopez have agreed to a $4.65 million, one-year contract, according to a…

The Detroit Lions and run-stuffing defensive tackle Roy Lopez have agreed to a $4.65 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Lopez gives Detroit’s defense another tackle with four years of experience, joining veterans Alim McNeill and DJ Reader, to bolster a line that was hit hard by injuries last season.

The 27-year-old Lopez started in 16 games last year with the Arizona Cardinals and played in 30 games for them after starting in 19 games over two seasons in Houston. The Texans drafted the former Arizona standout in the sixth round in 2019.

He had 28 tackles, including four for losses, last season and 137 career tackles, including 17 behind the line of scrimmage.

The two-time defending NFC champions have addressed some needs this week in NFL free agency, including adding depth on the defensive line by re-signing tackle Myles Adams on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Adams has 34 career tackles in 30 games as a backup with Seattle and the Lions.

Cornerback D.J. Reed agreed to a $48 million, three-year contract with $32 million guaranteed on Monday, shortly after cornerback Carlton Davis left to play for the New England Patriots.

Detroit also retained linebackers Derrick Barnes and Ezekiel Turner while choosing to keep Marcus Davenport on a one-year contract worth up to $4.75 million and to cut defensive end Za’Darius Smith.

