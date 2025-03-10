Pats bolster defense with Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis, AP sources say

Defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive tackle Morgan Moses have agreed to contracts with…

Defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive tackle Morgan Moses have agreed to contracts with the New England Patriots, four people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players can’t sign with new teams until Wednesday.

Williams, who sacked Patrick Mahomes twice in Philadelphia’s win over Kansas City in the Super Bowl, will average $26 million per year in his new deal, according to one person.

Spillane is getting a three-year, $37.5 million deal, one person said. The 29-year-old Spillane started every game for the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons, averaging 153 tackles.

Davis is receiving a three-year, $60 million deal, one person said. The seven-year veteran stabilized Detroit’s secondary in his first year with the Lions after spending the first six in Tampa Bay.

Moses is getting a three-year, $28.5 million deal, one person said. The 34-year old Moses has started 158 games in 11 seasons with the Commanders, Jets and Ravens.

The Patriots also agreed on a deal with edge rusher Harold Landry on Sunday.

Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs agreed on a two-year deal with New England, his agent Mike McCartney said on X. Dobbs spent last season in San Francisco. He’s 3-12 as a starter over seven seasons with five teams.

