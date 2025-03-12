Jets release linebacker and captain C.J. Mosley after 6 seasons

C.J. Mosley became the latest big-name player to be part of the New York Jets’ offseason roster purge. The veteran…

C.J. Mosley became the latest big-name player to be part of the New York Jets’ offseason roster purge.

The veteran linebacker was released Wednesday after six seasons as the NFL’s new league year began, ending the tenure one of the team’s popular captains in a salary cap move.

The 32-year-old Mosley played in just four games last season because of a toe injury and later a herniated disk in his neck.

The Jets’ new regime of general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn already released wide receiver Davante Adams, who has since signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was told last month New York was moving forward without him. He was expected to be released Wednesday night.

Mosley restructured his contract last offseason and was due to make $4.25 million guaranteed this season and count $12.8 million against the salary cap. As a post-June 1 cut, Mosley’s cap hit would drop to $8.8 million this year.

Mosley, who signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019 after five standout seasons in Baltimore, was the heartbeat of New York’s defense during his tenure as one of the NFL’s top tacklers.

“C.J. was the epitome of a class act as a teammate, player and leader for the last six seasons,” owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. “The passion and commitment he brought each day to the organization inspired his teammates to give their all. We sincerely thank C.J. for his countless sacrifices and dedication, and wish him all the best moving forward.”

Mosley’s first year with the Jets was limited to two games because of a groin injury and then he opted to sit out the 2020 season during the pandemic. He returned in 2021 and was his playmaking self again, recording 168, 158 and 152 tackles over the next three seasons.

“It is hard to move on from a player like C.J. Mosley who has given everything of himself to an organization,” Glenn said in a statement. “From everything we learned about C.J. — he is a passionate leader who put the New York Jets first and got the most out of his teammates. We wish him and his family the best as he moves forward with his career.”

Linebacker Quincy Williams, a Pro Bowl selection during the 2023 season, has credited Mosley for helping him develop into a better player. Same for fellow linebacker Jamien Sherwood, who replaced Mosley last season when the veteran was injured, led the Jets in tackles and on Wednesday signed a three-year, $45 million contract to remain in New York.

Mosley also drew raves from then-coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in 2021, when the linebacker remade his body by slimming down from 250 pounds to 231 to be more mobile in New York’s faster sideline-to-sideline defense.

He also earned respect from his teammates and coaches for restructuring his contract, insisting he wanted to do whatever he could to help the Jets win and get back to the playoffs.

“I want to thank C.J. for his leadership and countless contributions to the New York Jets,” Mougey said. “C.J. is a consummate professional and consistently held in the highest regard, both in our building and around the NFL.”

Mosley, the 17th overall pick by Baltimore in the 2014 draft out of Alabama, has nearly 1,100 career tackles with 12 sacks, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three touchdowns.

Bolstering the O-line

The Jets announced they signed former Steelers and Patriots offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

The 27-year-old Okorafor was released last month by New England after playing in just one game. He was benched midway through the Patriots’ season opener last year, was placed on the exempt/left the squad list and remained there the rest of the season.

A third-round pick by Pittsburgh out of Western Michigan in 2018, Okorafor was mostly a starter at right tackle in six seasons with the Steelers.

