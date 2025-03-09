Jets and linebacker Jamien Sherwood agree to terms on a 3-year, $45 million deal, AP source says

Jamien Sherwood is staying put in the middle of the New York Jets’ defense. The playmaking linebacker agreed to terms…

The playmaking linebacker agreed to terms Sunday with the Jets on a three-year deal worth $45 million, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The contract includes $30 million in guaranteed money, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement wasn’t announced by the Jets. ESPN first reported the deal.

The 25-year-old Sherwood is coming off a breakout season during which he was selected the team’s MVP by his teammates after leading New York with 154 total tackles, including 95 solo.

Bringing back Sherwood was a top priority for new general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, keeping one of the Jets’ primary defensive leaders in the mix before the NFL’s free agency period begins Wednesday.

The Jets’ new regime has begun making major changes to the roster, including telling quarterback Aaron Rodgers last month the team is moving forward without him and releasing wide receiver Davante Adams last Tuesday. Adams agreed to terms Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year, $46 million deal. The 41-year-old Rodgers has not publicly said whether he plans to play a 21st NFL season.

But New York made sure to keep one of its homegrown young players in Sherwood, an ascending talent who became the Jets’ defensive playcaller last season after linebacker C.J. Mosley was sidelined by a toe injury and later a herniated disk in his neck.

Sherwood was a safety at Auburn and drafted in the fifth round in 2021 by the Jets, who converted him to linebacker. He tore an Achilles tendon during his rookie season, but recovered in time to play all 17 games the next year, primarily as a special teamer and backup while continuing to learn the linebacker position.

Sherwood showed promise while starting three games in 2023 before developing into a reliable starter this past season.

“Every play I get or chance I get, the next play is never promised and, you know, nothing’s ever promised,” Sherwood said late this past season. “I go out there and strain my hardest and I do it for my teammates, coaches and everybody in the stands, my family as well. That’s just a testament to who I am as a person.

“I want to do nothing but win. And I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Sherwood played in all 17 games, including 16 starts last season, and was the only player in the NFL to have multiple games with 17 or more tackles — which he accomplished twice. He was the first Jets player to accomplish the feat since David Harris in 2007.

Sherwood finished with 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and three passes defensed last season.

The move to bring back Sherwood also further clouds the future of Mosley, who counts $12.8 million on the cap this year and could be a candidate to be released.

