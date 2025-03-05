Guard Joel Bitonio will return for 12th season with the Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joel Bitonio will return for a 12th season with the Cleveland Browns. The guard announced his…

The guard announced his decision through the team on Wednesday. Bitonio has played his entire career in Cleveland after he was selected in the second round (35th overall) of the 2014 draft.

Bitonio said at the end of the season that he wanted to take a couple of months before making a final decision. He played a career-high 1,177 offensive snaps this past season and started all 17 games on a team that was 3-14 after making the playoffs in 2023. He has one year remaining on his contract.

Bitonio is a two-time All-Pro pick and has been selected seven times for the Pro Bowl. His 161 games — all starts — are 13th in franchise history with the starts trailing only Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas (167) for most by a Cleveland player since 1999.

