Giants keeping WR Darius Slayton and agree to terms with CB Paulson Adebo, AP sources say

The New York Giants are re-signing veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton to a three-year contract worth $36 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The move Monday came as the Giants also help shored up their defense by agreeing to terms on a three-year contract with cornerback Paulson Adebo, according to another person, and signing defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce terms for Slayton or the agreement with Adebo.

The 28-year-old Slayton has been a consistent contributor on offense for the Giants since being a fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2019.

Slayton has 259 catches for 3,897 yards and 21 touchdowns in six NFL seasons with New York, which announced the agreement without providing terms. He had 39 receptions for 573 yards and two TDs last season after tying a career high with 50 catches in 2023 while setting a personal best with 770 yards receiving.

Slayton, a leader on and off the field for Giants, was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award this past season.

Adebo was a starter for four years with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the third round out of Stanford in 2021. He played in only seven games last season before breaking his right leg during a game against Denver and needing surgery, but he recently posted videos on social media showing him working out and running

ESPN reported the deal is worth $34.75 fully guaranteed.

The 25-year-old Adebo helps fill one of the Giants’ major needs heading into free agency. He is expected to start alongside Deonte Banks as New York’s top cornerbacks duo, with Dru Phillips playing in the slot.

Adebo has 10 interceptions in 52 games, including 51 starts, along with 43 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

After being drafted by the Saints, Adebo immediately filled a starting role alongside Marshon Lattimore. He had three interceptions in seven games last year before breaking his right femur on Oct. 17.

The Giants announced they signed Robertson-Harris, who was released by Seattle last week, but didn’t provide terms. It’s a two-year, $10 million deal, according to a person with knowledge of the contract who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce terms.

The 31-year-old Robertson-Harris was acquired by the Seahawks in the middle of last season from Jacksonville.

Robertson-Harris was signed as an undrafted free agent by Chicago out of UTEP and spent his first five NFL seasons with the Bears. He signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2021 and was a starter throughout his three-plus seasons in Jacksonville.

Robertson-Harris has 11 1/2 career sacks and 67 quarterback hits, and should serve as a complementary piece on the Giants’ defensive line alongside Dexter Lawrence. Giants D-line coach Andre Patterson was Robertson-Harris’ position coach for two years in college.

