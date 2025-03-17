Falcons continue to seek pass-rush help by signing defensive end Morgan Fox to 2-year contract

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line depth by signing Morgan Fox to a two-year…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line depth by signing Morgan Fox to a two-year contract in a move the team announced on Monday.

The addition of Fox, who played the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, followed Atlanta’s signing of edge rusher Leonard Floyd to a $10 million, one-year deal last week.

The Falcons on Monday also announced they have signed free-agent cornerback Mike Ford, a seven-year veteran who played for the Cleveland Browns the last two seasons after spending the 2022 season in Atlanta. Ford started one game for Cleveland in 2023, when he also recorded his only career interception.

The team also re-signed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham and Kentavius Street. All were unrestricted free agents.

The 30-year-old Fox (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) has 34 career starts in 120 games in nine seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2016-20), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Chargers. He has 27 1/2 career sacks, including 3 1/2 sacks in 17 games, including three starts, for the Chargers in 2024.

The Falcons have made improving their pass rush a top offseason priority after ranking next to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024.

The additions of Floyd and Fox come after the Falcons cut veteran Grady Jarrett, who signed with the Chicago Bears.

Hodge made his first Pro Bowl as a special teams selection last season. He has played primarily as a backup on offense, recording 34 receptions for 565 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons.

Graham, a fifth-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2021, has started 16 of 49 games. He recorded 12 tackles in 10 games in 2024.

Street, a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2018, had 15 tackles and one sacks in 13 games for Atlanta last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.