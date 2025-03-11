Eagles are trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans for guard Kenyon Green, AP source says

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green and a swap of…

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green and a swap of draft picks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the moves can’t be official until Wednesday, the start of the new league year, said the Eagles are getting a fifth-round pick in 2026 and the Texans will receive a sixth-rounder next year.

Gardner-Johnson was a key part of Philadelphia’s No. 1 ranked defense that helped the Eagles smother Patrick Mahomes in a 40-22 victory over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Green, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft, started 23 games for Houston over two seasons. He didn’t play in 2023 because of a shoulder injury.

The Texans also agreed to trade star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington on Monday. They have big holes up front on an offensive line that struggled to protect C.J. Stroud last season.

