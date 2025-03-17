Dolphins sign linebacker K.J. Britt to bolster defense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins added linebacker help, signing veteran K.J. Britt on Monday. Britt spent the…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins added linebacker help, signing veteran K.J. Britt on Monday.

Britt spent the past four seasons in Tampa after being drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2021. He made 15 starts with 59 appearances for the Buccaneers, recording 105 tackles (56 solo), a 1/2 sack and three passes defensed. He also made appearances on special teams with 21 tackles.

Britt has appeared in six postseason games with two starts, 21 tackles and one pass defensed.

It’s the latest move the Dolphins have made to bolster their defense, which finished as the fourth-best unit in 2024.

Miami lost safety Jevon Holland, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand in free agency but re-signed linebackers Quinton Bell and Tyrel Dodson and added safeties Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.