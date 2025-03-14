Cowboys reuniting with pass rusher Dante Fowler on 1-year deal, AP sources say

The Dallas Cowboys are turning to a familiar face to boost their pass rush, agreeing with free agent Dante Fowler on a one-year contract worth up to $8 million

The Dallas Cowboys are turning to a familiar face to boost their pass rush, agreeing with free agent Dante Fowler on a one-year contract worth up to $8 million, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

Fowler first joined the Cowboys in 2022 to reunite with Dan Quinn, his former head coach in Atlanta. The 30-year-old followed Quinn last year when Quinn took over as Washington’s coach after three years as the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

Fowler had 10 1/2 sacks for the Commanders, who reached the NFC championship game before losing to Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

The third overall pick by Jacksonville in 2015 had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, the year before he joined Quinn with the Falcons.

Fowler had 10 sacks total in two seasons with the Cowboys. He joins star edge rusher Micah Parsons and Sam Williams, a projected starter after missing all of last season after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in training camp.

The Cowboys also signed former New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas in free agency. Thomas went to high school in the Dallas area.

Dallas also has agreed to a one-year deal with former Carolina running back Miles Sanders, who started his career with the NFC East rival Eagles.

The Cowboys also signed former Denver running back Javonte Williams. Rico Dowdle, who became the first undrafted Dallas back to rush for 1,000 yards last season, is signing closer to home with the Panthers.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

