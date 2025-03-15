Cowboys add receiver Parris Campbell, who will be on his 3rd NFC East team in 3 seasons

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and free agent Parris Campbell agreed on a one-year contract Saturday, putting the…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and free agent Parris Campbell agreed on a one-year contract Saturday, putting the receiver on his third NFC East team in three seasons.

Campbell saw limited action with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, finishing with six catches in five games during the regular season. He played for the New York Giants two years ago.

The 27-year-old was a second-round pick by Indianapolis in 2019 and spent four seasons with the Colts. Campbell’s best season came in 2022, when he had 623 yards receiving and three touchdowns with the Colts.

Campbell is the first traditional receiver to join Dallas in free agency this year. Kick return standout KaVontae Turpin, who has played some at receiver, re-signed with the Cowboys.

Dallas is bringing back two more of its free agents in backup offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley and defensive back Israel Mukuamu.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn is among the 10 free agents from outside the organization to join the Cowboys. Sanborn spent his first three seasons in Chicago.

