Chargers sign tight end Tyler Conklin to 1-year deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran tight end Tyler Conklin on Friday.

His agent Mike McCartney said on social media that it’s a one-year deal.

Conklin is one of four players at his position with over 50 catches and 400 receiving yards in each of his last four seasons. Over his seven-year career, he has 263 receptions for 2,544 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Conklin spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets. He had a career-high four TD catches last season, including the 500th TD pass of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ career.

Conklin played his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018.

