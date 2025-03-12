Chargers sign former Steelers running back Najee Harris and cornerback Donte Jackson

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and cornerback Donte…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and cornerback Donte Jackson on Wednesday.

The team also re-signed linebackers Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye along with wide receiver Jalen Reagor and added cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who played one season at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh.

And wide receiver Mike Williams is back with the Chargers nearly a year to the day they released him after he tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2023 season. He split last season between the New York Jets and the Steelers.

Harris brings durability, having started all 68 regular-season games with the Steelers. A first-round pick out of Alabama in 2021, he topped 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first four NFL seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.

Jackson also comes over from Pittsburgh, where he made 15 starts last year after being traded from Carolina. He had a career-high five interceptions over that span before missing two of the final three games with a back issue. He brings experience to the Chargers’ young cornerback group.

Perryman returns for a second straight season. In 2024, he totaled 55 tackles (39 solo), a sack and two tackles for loss. He was part of the NFL’s best scoring defense last year when the Chargers allowed just 17.7 points per game. Perryman spent his first six seasons in the league with the Chargers.

St-Juste spent the last four years with Washington, where he started 45 of 54 games and totaled 206 tackles (162 solo) for the Commanders. As a freshman at Michigan, he played 12 games in 2017 before transferring to Minnesota.

Dye was a key contributor on defense last season while making five starts at linebacker. He had career highs in tackles (52), solo tackles (31), sacks (1 1/2) and tackles for loss (two). He was one of just six NFL players last season with 50-plus tackles on defense, multiple sacks and at least five tackles on special teams.

Reagor played in eight games in his first season with the Chargers, making two starts with seven catches for 100 yards.

