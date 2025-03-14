CB Dane Jackson rejoins Bills. Team also adds WR Laviska Shenault, offensive lineman Kendrick Green

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Cornerback Dane Jackson is back in Buffalo, and the Bills also added positional depth at…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Cornerback Dane Jackson is back in Buffalo, and the Bills also added positional depth at receiver by signing Laviska Shenault and interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green on Friday.

The additions close a busy 10-day stretch for general manager Brandon Beane in filling roster holes in free agency while also locking in key players to long-term contracts. Beane said the team is now close to the salary cap limit, though he didn’t rule out the potential of freeing up more space if it means improving the five-time defending AFC East champions’ roster.

Buffalo’s more high-profile free agent additions included edge rusher Joey Bosa and receiver Joshua Palmer. Just as important, the Bills signed quarterback Josh Allen, edge rusher Greg Rousseau and middle linebacker Terrel Bernard to long-term extensions.

The 28-year-old Jackson returns to Buffalo after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers. He was the Bills’ seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft and proved to be a valuable backup with 28 starts in 52 games with Buffalo.

Last season, Jackson was limited to three starts in nine games and cut by the Panthers last month.

He brings familiarity with Buffalo’s defensive approach and shores up a secondary that lacks a starter opposite Christian Benford, with Rasul Douglas entering free agency. The Bills also traded backup Kaiir Elam to Dallas on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Shenault is joining his fifth team since being selected by Jacksonville in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Colorado. Shenault lasted just two seasons with the Jaguars before being traded to Carolina. He then split last season starting in Seattle, before being waived in December and closing the year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

After catching 121 passes for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns in 30 games with Jacksonville, Shenault has combined for 42 catches, 368 yards and one TD in 33 games over the past three years. In Buffalo, he will compete for a backup spot on an offense behind Palmer and returning starters Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

Green has four seasons of NFL experience after being selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Illinois. After starting 15 games at center as a rookie for Pittsburgh, he didn’t play a down the following season in struggling to make the switch to guard.

The 26-year-old Green was traded to Houston in August 2023, and spent the past two seasons with four starts in 21 games for the Texans.

