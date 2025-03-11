Buffalo Bills restock backfield depth by re-signing RB Ty Johnson and FB Reggie Gilliam

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills restocked their offensive backfield depth by re-signing Ty Johnson and fullback Reggie…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills restocked their offensive backfield depth by re-signing Ty Johnson and fullback Reggie Gilliam, the team announced Tuesday.

Johnson is a fifth-year NFL player who returns for a third season in Buffalo after enjoying an increased role in the offense last year. He finished 2024 with 41 carries for 213 yards and a touchdown along with 18 catches for 284 yards and a career-best three TDs.

He also scored his first career playoff touchdown on a 24-yard catch in a 31-7 win over Denver in the AFC wild-card round.

The 27-year-old shared the backup running back job with rookie Ray Davis behind starter James Cook. Buffalo is Johnson’s third team after splitting his first three seasons with Detroit and the New York Jets.

Gilliam returns for a sixth season in Buffalo, where he’s been used mostly on special teams. The 27-year-old has two career touchdown catches.

Running back Darrynton Evans is also returning to Buffalo after agreeing to a contract, his agency, Priority Sports, announced on X. Evans spent last offseason with Buffalo before landing on injured reserve before the start of the season. He was released in October.

The 26-year-old closed the season with Chicago. The fifth-year player has also played for Tennessee and Miami.

