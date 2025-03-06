Buffalo Bills cut punter Sam Martin in salary cap-saving move, with more expected

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released punter Sam Martin on Thursday in their first offseason move to…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released punter Sam Martin on Thursday in their first offseason move to free up salary cap space before the NFL’s new business year opens next week.

The 35-year-old Martin had one year left on his contract, and his release saves Buffalo approximately $2 million in salary cap space. The Bills are still projected to be about $8.5 million over the cap, meaning they still have a few more moves to make by either cutting or restructuring contracts to get under the limit.

One option is a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen to reduce his cap hit, which currently stands at nearly $45 million.

Another involves veteran edge rusher Von Miller, who counts nearly $24 million against the cap. Cutting the soon-to-be 36-year-old would free up at least $8.4 million. Another possibility is Miller agreeing to restructure his contract and accept another pay cut as he did a year ago.

Martin has 12 seasons of NFL experience after completing his third year in Buffalo. He ranked tied for 19th in the NFL in averaging 46.7 yards per punt, and 11th in landing 46.3% of his punts (25 of 54) inside an opponent’s 20 last season.

The Bills ranked tied for 24th among NFL teams with 54 punts last season.

Martin also had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown in a 44-42 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8.

He spent his first seven seasons with Detroit and two more with Denver before signing with Buffalo in 2022.

Martin’s release coincides with Buffalo changing special teams coordinator after Matthew Smiley was fired in January and replaced by Chris Tabor.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.