Bucs agree to deals with Chris Godwin, Haason Reddick, AP sources say

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin is staying in Tampa Bay and two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick is joining the Buccaneers, two people with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press.

“Chris has been crucial to our success, and we are excited to ensure he remains a part of our offensive core into the future,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “He has an unparalleled work ethic, is a tremendous leader, and is a pro in every sense of the word. His versatility, combined with his playmaking ability and consistency, makes him a perfect fit for our offense.”

Godwin, who is returning from a gruesome ankle injury, is getting a three-year $66 million deal, including $44 million guaranteed, according to one person.

Reddick is getting $14 million for one year, including $12 million guaranteed. Before a holdout ruined his 2024 season with the New York Jets, Reddick had 27 sacks in two seasons in Philadelphia.

The Buccaneers also are keeping left guard Ben Bredeson. The five-year veteran started every game last season in his first year with the team.

“Ben arrived here last season to compete for a starting role, and he capitalized on that opportunity by establishing himself as an important part of our offensive line,” Licht said. “He really came into his own playing alongside Tristan Wirfs and his veteran presence played a role in Graham Barton’s rapid development. Ben’s emergence led to the overall improved play of our offensive line, and we are excited to keep that starting unit together.”

The 29-year-old Godwin had 50 catches for 576 yards in just seven games last season. He has teamed with Mike Evans to form one of the NFL’s top receiver tandems for the four-time defending NFC South champion Buccaneers.

Godwin averaged 87 catches for 1,065 yards and five touchdowns between 2019-23.

Godwin is one of two players in team history with four or more 1,000-yard receiving seasons, along with Evans. Godwin and Evans also are the only players in franchise history with 500 receptions. Evans and Godwin were the NFL’s only teammates to have three consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving from 2021-23.

Reddick had double-digit sacks four straight seasons from 2020-23. He joins his fifth team in nine seasons.

The Buccaneers needed to upgrade their pass rush. Coach Todd Bowles said pressuring quarterbacks without having to blitz was a priority.

