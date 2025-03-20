Browns sign offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, re-sign cornerback Tony Brown II

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins signed with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. Jenkins, who will be entering…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins signed with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Jenkins, who will be entering his fifth NFL season in 2025, spent the past four years with Chicago. He was a second-round pick by the Bears in 2021 and appeared in 45 games at left tackle, left guard and right guard, including 38 starts. He started 14 games at left guard last season.

Jenkins though has missed 38 games during his NFL career due to a variety of injuries. He was sidelined for three games last season due to an ankle sprain and calf injury.

The Browns also announced they have re-signed cornerback Tony Brown II, who appeared in six games last season and had five tackles on special teams.

