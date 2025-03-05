Broncos part ways with assistant Michael Wilhoite after he’s accused of punching a police officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Being accused of punching a police officer in the face has cost former NFL player Michael…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Being accused of punching a police officer in the face has cost former NFL player Michael Wilhoite his job as the Denver Broncos’ outside linebackers coach.

“After thorough discussions as an organization, I met with Michael Wilhoite and informed him we have decided to part ways,” coach Sean Payton said in a statement released by the team Wednesday.

“We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time,” Payton added. “I appreciate Michael’s contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction.”

Wilhoite is scheduled to be back in court on March 10 to be advised of the charges prosecutors plan to file against him.

He was arrested Feb. 23 on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer and spent the night at the Denver jail. According to a police affidavit, Wilhoite pulled up to the drop-off lane at Denver International Airport that day and left his vehicle unattended. A uniformed police officer approached Wilhoite when he returned and told him he couldn’t do that.

According to the police affidavit, Wilhoite told the officer to shut up and bumped his chest into the officer, who shoved Wilhoite back. Wilhoite then punched the officer in the face, knocking him down and returned to his truck. The officer used a Taser on Wilhoite as he entered his vehicle to drive away.

At a hearing the next day in which he set a $5,000 bond, magistrate Arnie Beckman told Wilhoite, “These are routine, everyday interactions that thousands of people get through successfully at the airport without assaulting a police officer. That a routine, everyday encounter turned violent is concerning to the court.”

Wilhoite, 38, joined the Broncos’ coaching staff in 2023 after previously working for Payton in New Orleans as a defensive and special teams assistant in 2019-20. He was the Los Angeles Chargers’ linebackers coach from 2021-22. Before going into coaching, Wilhoite spent six seasons in the NFL as a linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

