Bills reach deals WR Joshua Palmer and DL Michael Hoecht, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills began restocking several positions on Monday, agreeing to sign receiver Joshua Palmer and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.

Palmer, who spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract, two people said. Hoecht, who spent his first four seasons with the Rams, agreed to a three-year $24 million deal, a third person said. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreements aren’t official until the NFL’s business year opens on Wednesday.

Palmer, who is from nearby Toronto, was selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Tennessee.

The 25-year-old had difficulty finding a niche for himself in LA, where he failed to build off a promising 2022 season.

He finished his second NFL season with career bests of 72 catches and 769 yards, with three touchdowns in 16 games, including 11 starts. Palmer has combined for 77 catches and 1,165 yards and three TDs in 25 games, including 13 starts, over the past two years.

The five-time defending AFC East champion Bills have openings at receiver with Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins not re-signed. Palmer brings speed and the ability to separate from defenders to a position group that currently includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel.

The 27-year-old Hoecht was an undrafted free agent out of Brown who broke in with the Rams in 2021. Though also listed as a linebacker, the 6-foot-4, 267-pounder will likely fill a depth defensive line role for the Bills, who play a two-linebacker system. Hoecht has 13 1/2 sacks in 68 career games, including 31 starts.

The Bills freed up room to get under the salary cap after releasing edge rusher Von Miller and punter Sam Martin over the past few days. The team also enjoyed cap savings by restructuring quarterback Josh Allen’s contract on Sunday. Allen’s new deal is valued at $330 million and includes a league-record $250 million in guarantees while adding two years to the NFL MVP’s existing deal and locking him in through 2030.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

