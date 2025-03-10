Bears bolster offensive and defensive lines with 3 additions, AP sources say

The Chicago Bears are adding more protection for Caleb Williams, agreeing on a deal with center Drew Dalman, and bolstering…

The Chicago Bears are adding more protection for Caleb Williams, agreeing on a deal with center Drew Dalman, and bolstering the defense by adding defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, three people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players can’t sign with new teams until Wednesday.

Dalman is receiving a three-year, $42 million with $28 million guaranteed, one person said. He started 40 games in four seasons with the Falcons.

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl pick in 10 seasons in Atlanta, is getting a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed.

Odeyingbo is getting a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million guaranteed. Odeyingbo had 16 1/2 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 61 games in four seasons with the Colts.

The Bears already traded for two-time All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and added guard Jonah Jackson in another trade to help protect Williams, the No. 1 overall pick last year. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner with Southern California, he threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. But Williams was sacked a franchise-record and league-leading 68 times.

Chicago also agreed to a one-year extension with safety and special teams contributor Tarvarius Moore. He had seven special teams tackles in 11 games last season — his first with the Bears. He played with San Francisco from 2018 to 2022 and had an interception in a Super Bowl 54 loss to Kansas City. Moore missed the 2021 season because of an Achilles tendon injury, and sat out 2023 with Green Bay because of a preseason knee injury.

Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 and lost 10 in a row at one point before closing last season with a win at Green Bay. The Bears fired former coach Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29 and replaced him on an interim basis with Thomas Brown before hiring Ben Johnson in January. Johnson was considered the top candidate on the market after spending the past three seasons as Detroit’s offensive coordinator.

