Troy Vincent has made community service a priority after experiencing domestic violence as a child

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Vincent realized as a teenager that serving the community was a priority in his life.

He went on to have a successful NFL career after Miami drafted him in the first round in 1992, made five Pro Bowls as a cornerback and won the 2002 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award for community service along with the NFLPA Alan Page award.

Vincent is a former president of the NFL Players Association and has worked for the league office since 2010, serving as executive vice president of football operations for more than a decade.

He’s been giving back along his journey.

“Once you kind of realize that your normal is your normal and things that people think how did you make it through, but that’s normal to me,” Vincent said. “I’m drinking from wells which I have not dug. I’m standing on shoulders of people, of generational leaders that have fought, given their lives, sacrificed so much. This is necessary. I’m just next in line.”

On Friday, Vincent will be inducted into the Sport for Impact Ring of Honor, a recognition created for Walter Payton Man of the Year recipients who “continue to make selfless and exceptional contributions to society and community.”

Sport for Impact is a nonprofit foundation powered by a network of athletes created with former NFL star Anquan Boldin to support athletes across their charitable impact work.

Earlier this week, Vincent and his wife, Tommi, hosted an event for students through their Love Thy Neighbor foundation. The eighth annual activation provides a safe haven for students living in under-resourced areas in close proximity to the Super Bowl activities.

Since it launched, the initiative has impacted over 3,400 students and 400 educators and has contributed more than $575,000 in funds and “wish list” items to participating schools.

Tuesday’s event included eye examinations and health screenings along with fun activities and flag football.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to make an impact in communities surrounding and near to the Super Bowl,” Tommi Vincent said. “It really just presents an opportunity to bring part of the Super Bowl to them so we’re always excited. This is our favorite time of the year.”

Troy Vincent was directly affected by domestic violence as a child growing up in Trenton, New Jersey. Tommi Vincent is a survivor of domestic violence.

Troy Vincent has become an advocate fighting against domestic violence and sexual assault, giving the league office a powerful voice on the topic. The Vincents launched The Vincent Commission in partnership with Niagara University to research gender-based violence, especially on college campuses.

“When I gave my life to Christ in 1986, it was always: ‘Lord, use me if you give me the platform. If you present the platform to me, you can trust me. You can use me. Use me to make a difference,’” Vincent said.

“As I’ve matured and Tommi and I matured in our marriage, we’ve just been presented more and more opportunities. There were more and more opportunities to make a difference with people. We don’t do it alone,” he said. “We take no credit. We do it with great people who are like-minded. These are passion projects. These are purposeful projects.”

Vincent played eight of his 15 seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had his greatest success playing for Andy Reid, who coaches the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two teams face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday. ___

