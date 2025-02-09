Super Bowl Play-by-Play

New Orleans (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2025 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles: FIRST…

New Orleans (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2025 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles:

FIRST QUARTER

KC wins the coin toss and elects to defer. PHI elects to receive, and KC elects to defend the goal.

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback to the PHI 30.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 30 (15:00) (Shotgun) S.Barkley left tackle to PHI 34 for 4 yards (B.Cook).

2nd & 6 at PHI 34 (14:19) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 42 for 8 yards (J.Reid).

1st & 10 at PHI 42 (13:38) (Shotgun) S.Barkley right end to PHI 45 for 3 yards (J.Reid; N.Bolton).

2nd & 7 at PHI 45 (12:57) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to S.Barkley to PHI 41 for -4 yards (N.Bolton).

3rd & 11 at PHI 41 (12:26) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts scrambles right guard to 50 for 9 yards (B.Cook).

4th & 2 at 50 (11:41) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown pushed ob at KC 20 for 30 yards (T.McDuffie).

PENALTY on PHI-A.Brown, Offensive Pass Interference, 10 yards, enforced at 50 – No Play.

4th & 12 at PHI 40 (11:35) B.Mann punts 53 yards to KC 7, Center-R.Lovato. N.Remigio to KC 12 for 5 yards (W.Shipley, R.Lovato).

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 12 (11:21) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 23 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson, J.Carter).

1st & 10 at KC 23 (10:41) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to X.Worthy to KC 24 for 1 yard (C.DeJean).

2nd & 9 at KC 24 (10:07) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce.

3rd & 9 at KC 24 (10:03) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Brown (I.Rodgers) (J.Carter).

4th & 9 at KC 24 (9:52) M.Araiza punts 57 yards to PHI 19, Center-J.Winchester. C.DeJean pushed ob at PHI 31 for 12 yards (J.Hicks).

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 31 (9:40) S.Barkley left guard to PHI 33 for 2 yards (L.Chenal; D.Nnadi).

2nd & 8 at PHI 33 (9:04) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to KC 47 for 20 yards (J.Hicks).

1st & 10 at KC 47 (8:30) (No Huddle, Shotgun) S.Barkley right end to KC 44 for 3 yards (M.Danna; C.Conner).

2nd & 7 at KC 44 (7:55) (No Huddle, Shotgun) S.Barkley up the middle to KC 42 for 2 yards (T.Wharton).

3rd & 5 at KC 42 (7:24) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert.

PENALTY on KC-T.McDuffie, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at KC 42 – No Play.

1st & 10 at KC 27 (7:20) (Shotgun) S.Barkley left tackle to KC 28 for -1 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah).

2nd & 11 at KC 28 (6:37) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep right to J.Dotson for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling, and the play was REVERSED.

(Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep right to J.Dotson to KC 1 for 27 yards (J.Watson).

1st & 1 at KC 1 (6:18) J.Hurts up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

XP attempt from KC 15 J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Mann.

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Kickoff from PHI 35 J.Elliott kicks 67 yards from PHI 35 to KC -2. N.Remigio to KC 33 for 35 yards (K.Gainwell).

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 33 (6:08) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 38 for 5 yards (R.Blankenship).

2nd & 5 at KC 38 (5:29) (Shotgun) K.Hunt up the middle to KC 40 for 2 yards (Z.Baun; J.Sweat).

3rd & 3 at KC 40 (4:49) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Brown (N.Smith).

4th & 3 at KC 40 (4:44) M.Araiza punts 60 yards to end zone, Center-J.Winchester, Touchback.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 20 (4:36) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson.

2nd & 10 at PHI 20 (4:28) (No Huddle, Shotgun) S.Barkley up the middle to PHI 22 for 2 yards (J.Reid; M.Pennel).

3rd & 8 at PHI 22 (3:47) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 31 for 9 yards (T.McDuffie).

1st & 10 at PHI 31 (3:18) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Dotson pushed ob at PHI 46 for 15 yards (D.Tranquill).

1st & 10 at PHI 46 (2:48) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts right guard to KC 45 for 9 yards (B.Cook).

2nd & 1 at KC 45 (2:19) (No Huddle, Shotgun) S.Barkley right guard to KC 41 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill).

1st & 10 at KC 41 (1:51) (No Huddle, Shotgun) K.Gainwell right guard to KC 37 for 4 yards (N.Bolton, F.Anudike-Uzomah).

2nd & 6 at KC 37 at KC 38 (1:12) (No Huddle, Shotgun) K.Gainwell up the middle to KC 35 for 3 yards (T.Wharton).

3rd & 4 at KC 35 (:39) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts sacked at KC 48 for -13 yards (G.Karlaftis).

PENALTY on KC-C.Omenihu, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at KC 35 – No Play.

1st & 10 at KC 30 (:08) (Shotgun) J.Hurts left end to KC 34 for -4 yards (C.Conner).

END QUARTER

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

MORE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.