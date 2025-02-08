Rookies for Eagles and Chiefs could play a key role in the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reed Blankenship was a part-time player as a rookie during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run two years…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reed Blankenship was a part-time player as a rookie during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run two years ago and only got on the field for one defensive play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s why he marvels at the impact Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have and on the Eagles this season, turning a secondary that was a decided weakness last season into a strength headed into the Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday.

“It’s crazy hard,” Blankenship said of having a big role as a first-year player. “It’s great to see our rookies grow the way they did. They play, they study and they ask questions like vets. Knowing that they know what their job is, it makes my life so much easier.”

Mitchell and DeJean are far from the only rookies who could play key roles on Sunday, with Kansas City first-round receiver Xavier Worthy developing into a major part of the passing game in recent weeks.

Mitchell, who finished second in voting for AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, has allowed just five catches on 15 targets for 24 yards this postseason, according to NFL NextGen stats. Mitchell was drafted in the first round despite playing college ball in the MAC at Toledo, but quickly has become one of the better cornerbacks in the league.

“I’m just living proof that it doesn’t matter where you come from,” he said. “Just got to put in the hard work and just believe it.”

DeJean helped elevate the defense after getting his first start in Week 6 and has allowed just 97 yards on 15 targets this postseason.

Philadelphia’s Jalyx Hunt has become a key situational pass rusher the second half of the season and had a sack in the divisional round against the Rams. Will Shipley had a 57-yard run and a forced fumble in kick coverage and Jeremiah Trotter has made key plays on special teams as GM Howie Roseman’s draft class has delivered.

“We’ve gotten great contributions from our rookie class,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “That’s a tribute to Howie and his staff of all the work they put in to get the right type of guys in, first and foremost. Talent only gets you the first part. You’ve got to have something else to get to where we are right now.”

The Chiefs don’t have quite as many contributors from the draft class with safety Jaden Hicks the other key player along with Worthy. But the speedy Worthy, who set a record for the fastest 40-yard dash at last year’s combine, could be one of the most important rookies on Sunday.

Kansas City traded up to draft Worthy 28th overall last April but there were questions about how his 165-pound frame would hold up in the more physical NFL.

“I was coming into the season doubted,” he said. “Everybody said he’s not fit to be a big-time receiver, he’s too small, injury prone. I feel like I proved everyone wrong and I’m going to continue proving everyone wrong.”

Worthy leads the Chiefs with 10 TDs in the regular season and playoffs and has been at his best late in the season. He leads the team with 50 catches for 522 yards over his last nine games — excluding a one-snap cameo in Week 18 — as he has built a strong chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s gotten better every week,” coach Andy Reid said. “He and Pat have a tremendous relationship and he has Pat’s trust. That takes time and work for any young receiver and he’s done that.”

