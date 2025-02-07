Panel of voters for AP NFL Awards

Here are the 50 voters for the AP NFL awards: Emmanuel Acho, FS1 Kay Adams, FanDuel TV Greg Auman, Fox…

Here are the 50 voters for the AP NFL awards:

Emmanuel Acho, FS1

Kay Adams, FanDuel TV

Greg Auman, Fox Sports

Jarrett Bell, USA Today

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

Tom Brady, Fox Sports

Tedy Bruschi, ESPN

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-TV

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tom Curran, NBC Sports Boston

Nate Davis, USA Today

Tony Digiulio, ESPN

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports

Doug Farrar, Athlon Sports

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rich Gannon, SiriusXM

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports

Lindsay Jones, The Ringer

Mike Jones, The Athletic

Ira Kaufman, JoeBucsFan.com

Mina Kimes, ESPN

Aditi Kinkhabwala, CBS

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Diante Lee, The Ringer

John McMullen, Sports Illustrated Now

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Sam Monson, The 33rd Team

Bruce Murray, SiriusXM

Gary Myers, NFL author

Laura Okmin, Fox Sports

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN

Nick Pavlatos, SiriusXM

Dan Pompei, The Athletic

Nora Princiotti, The Ringer

Pete Prisco, CBS

Lorenzo Reyes, USA Today

Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports

Dianna Russini, The Athletic

Mike Sando, The Athletic

Aaron Schatz, FTN Network

Adam Schein, CBS Sports

Mike Silver, The Athletic

Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

Chris Simms, NBC Sports

Armando Salguero, Outkick.com

Mike Tirico, NBC Sports

Ben Volin, Boston Globe

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.