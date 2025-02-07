Panel of voters for AP NFL Awards

Here are the 50 voters for the AP NFL awards:
Emmanuel Acho, FS1
Kay Adams, FanDuel TV
Greg Auman, Fox Sports
Jarrett Bell, USA Today
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
Tom Brady, Fox Sports
Tedy Bruschi, ESPN
Vic Carucci, WGRZ-TV
Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Tom Curran, NBC Sports Boston
Nate Davis, USA Today
Tony Digiulio, ESPN
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports
Doug Farrar, Athlon Sports
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Rich Gannon, SiriusXM
Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
Lindsay Jones, The Ringer
Mike Jones, The Athletic
Ira Kaufman, JoeBucsFan.com
Mina Kimes, ESPN
Aditi Kinkhabwala, CBS
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Diante Lee, The Ringer
John McMullen, Sports Illustrated Now
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Sam Monson, The 33rd Team
Bruce Murray, SiriusXM
Gary Myers, NFL author
Laura Okmin, Fox Sports
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN
Nick Pavlatos, SiriusXM
Dan Pompei, The Athletic
Nora Princiotti, The Ringer
Pete Prisco, CBS
Lorenzo Reyes, USA Today
Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports
Dianna Russini, The Athletic
Mike Sando, The Athletic
Aaron Schatz, FTN Network
Adam Schein, CBS Sports
Mike Silver, The Athletic
Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Chris Simms, NBC Sports
Armando Salguero, Outkick.com
Mike Tirico, NBC Sports
Ben Volin, Boston Globe
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
