Olympic sprinting champion Noah Lyles says he’s ready to race Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

The 100-meter gold medalist in Paris celebrated his victory in the 60 meter race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Sunday by pulling the bib off his back and showing the message: “Tyreek Could Never.”

Hill, who won two Georgia state track championships in high school and is considered one of the fastest men in the NFL, said on a podcast in August that he could beat Lyles in a race.

Lyles told NBC after the race that he accepted the challenge.

“When you’re ready to actually put some words down and you’re actually ready to race, see me,” Lyles said. “I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now.”

Hill’s response: “Get a load of this guy.”

